Meow Mission is a newly-announced puzzler that has you rescue cats virtually and in real life

Just announced at PlayX4

Meow Mission is a newly announced sokoban-style puzzler

It concentrates on rescuing stray cats

A portion of the revenue goes to real rescue shelters

Everyone loves cats, but for all those living in comfortable homes, there are even more stuck on the streets. So what if there was a game to raise awareness for those stray moggies? Well, that's what Korean developer Accelix's new title aims to do. Meow Mission was just announced at the PlayX4 conference in Korea, and it's a doozie of a game.

Meow Mission has you solve sokoban-style puzzles, essentially moving objects to get through a certain path, in order to rescue stray cats. You can then care for each unlocked, rescued cat at your home base, revealing the stories behind them. And for one additional cool aspect, each cat is based on real-life rescues from the Nabiya Saranghae cat shelter in Seoul, Korea.

Additionally, Accelix plan to put their money where their meowth is and donate a portion of the game's proceeds to charity.

Obviously, while Accelix has notably integrated a lot of socially conscious activities into their studio, games don't always change the world directly. But it is nice to see a title that highlights the plight of stray pets and goes some way towards contributing to their rehabilitation and rescue.

Meow Mission also promises to combine two of the things that the internet tells us everyone is addicted to, that being cats and puzzles. So by those two metrics, Accelix might have a global winner on their hands, and since the PlayX4 conference has provided a huge amount of cool new announcements we've found ourselves covering thanks to their broad appeal, that may not just be hyperbole.

In the meantime if you're looking for other great games coming up, why not check out our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year? Better yet you can see what's already released with our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far).