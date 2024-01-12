No Surrender Heroes combines card battling, tower defence, and MOBA elements into a real-time multiplayer game

In case you missed it, No Surrender Game Studio has launched its multiplayer card-based strategy game No Surrender Heroes, letting players duke it out in real-time across 3D arenas in thrilling PvP. The unique title also offers a combination of tower defence and MOBA elements, all presented with vibrant visuals and lovely character designs.

In No Surrender Heroes, you can look forward to strategising the best abilities to use to create unit synergies within your hero roster. You'll need to unleash your tactical prowess as you build your decks to take down enemy towers, all while making sure you're always on your toes with lightning-fast reflexes and quick decision-making.

There are more than 60 cards to collect and upgrade, with plenty of ways you can feed your competitive streak across the League and Global Tournaments. You can also try your hand at the new seasonal challenges to score in-game goodies such as Tower Skins and Emotes.

The game also offers multi-language support in English, Turkish, Arabic, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Dutch. If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading No Surrender Heroes on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.