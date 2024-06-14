Rookie Reaper tasks you with harvesting souls on your first day on the job, out now on Android

Collect souls across a pixel-art adventure

Pixel-art open-world RPG

Top-down Soulslite gameplay

Collect weapons, skills and skins to spice up your experience

Solo indie developer Euron Cross has announced the official launch of Rookie Reaper, the Brazil-based dev's new pixel-art RPG where you'll need to harvest souls as the titular reaper. The top-down RPG offers an open-world experience that tasks you with navigating your first day on the job across a Soulslite adventure.

In Rookie Reaper, your mission is to harvest five immortal souls that are scattered all over the land. It's never easy being a rookie in any field, so you'll have to face fearsome foes and learn their moves to adapt and grow.

There are plenty of weapons you can tinker around with to find what suits your playstyle best, as well as different skills you can master as you level up and progress. Of course, just because you're out there reaping souls doesn't mean you can't look good while doing it - thankfully, you can unlock a bunch of new skins as you progress so you can reap souls with style.

The game features 36 weapons, 18 magic skills, more than six boss fights, and over 20 different kinds of enemies, along with hidden secrets and side quests to spice things up.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Rookie Reaper on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game that you can unlock fully with a single in-app purchase.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Reddit page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.