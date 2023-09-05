Rome 2077 Space Odyssey Action lets you customise your spaceship to fight foes in the year 2077, out now on iOS and Android

Yelaex Games has announced the official launch of Rome 2077 Space Odyssey Action, the indie studio's sci-fi shooter that's out now on iOS and Android. Set in Space Wars, the top-down title offers players a thrilling mix of action and RPG content across a narrative-driven single-player campaign.

In Rome 2077 Space Odyssey Action, you can look forward to commanding your own spaceship and decking it to the nines with a wide arsenal of weapons. You'll rage against Alliance reinforcements whether you're wielding a powerful laser gun or shooting rocket missiles at unwitting foes. Then, you'll customise your spacecraft to make sure you dominate any interstellar skirmishes that come your way.

The game also features 24 base spaceships - and each one boasts its own unique stats - as well as 15 weapons you can tinker around with against hostile forces and challenging bosses. You can team up with AI to complete missions for bountiful rewards as well.

Ready to save the planet in the Year 2077? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Rome 2077 Space Odyssey Action on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.