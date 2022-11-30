Roller Drama drops a new gameplay trailer that showcases more of its narrative-driven sports mechanics

Open Lab Games has just dropped a new gameplay trailer for Roller Drama, the indie studio's upcoming narrative-driven sports title on PC, consoles and mobile. Coming to iOS and Android early next year, the game lets you manage your own team of roller derby experts as you lead the athletes to success amid various societal challenges.

In Roller Drama, players can look forward to a gorgeous art style (by award-winning illustrator Vic Macioci) and very distinct visuals as they strategise the best game plan to stay ahead of the competition. Since the game is story-driven, players will not only use real-time controls to win battles but also manage relationships (Anne, Portia, Pippi, Cordelia and Juliet all have very distinct personalities) outside the ring. Choices made will have consequences on how the team's state will go.

The game also features multiple endings plus upgradeable abilities players can tinker around with to buff up their team. There will apparently be full controller support - which is always a treat - and multi-language localisation in nine languages. Cloud saves are available as well, so you won't have to worry about losing your progress.

Roller Drama will launch in early 2023, but for now, you can visit the official Steam page to know more about the game. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website to learn more info about the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and vibes.

