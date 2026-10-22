Rojak Rush turns Malaysian salad ingredients into a one-thumb Survivors-like RPG

Please don’t eat the heroes

Build overpowered skills by choosing from three cards

Collect 186 pets and take up to three into battle

Team up with friends or tackle endless waves solo

A hero called Youtiao and another called Nanas sounds like a shopping list, and pretty much is one. Rojak is the Malaysian and Singaporean fruit-and-veg salad, and all six of the Kampong Rojak crew in Rojak Rush are named after what goes into it. It’s a one-thumb survivors RPG, out now on iOS. You drag to move, and your hero does the fighting on its own against swarms of Veilbound creatures.

Every level-up deals three cards. You pick new powers, stack them and evolve them into something much bigger. Kinda what Vampire Survivors did. Then there are pets, a 186 of them, summoned with moon charms, and up to three fight beside you with a skill each. The odds for every pet are shown before you spend, and ten summons in a row always include an Epic or better.

There are 100 stages across ten chapters, from a moonlit courtyard to the heart of the Veil, with a guardian on every fifth stage. Beat one and you unlock a new skill for your runs. Clear stage ten in Rojak Rush and the Unlimited Battlefield opens, a fight with no timer where powers climb to level twenty and a guardian turns up every two and a half minutes.

Up to three friends can join you through Game Center. A daily hunt hands everyone the same run with a new twist, scored on its own leaderboard.

Rojak Rush is free to play on the App Store with no adverts, and the optional purchases run from moon charms and costumes to three monthly subscriptions. Two of those are the Scythe and the Chakram, premium weapons. The third subscription, the Lantern pass, adds triple knots from every run and some charm drops.

Our list of the best Survivors-likes is short on heroes named after salad, as far as I can tell.