Anime Dice codes (November 2026) - More rolls, more fun

Looking to outwit the RNG gods? Let our Anime Dice codes help you make the most of Lady Luck's rolls!

Incremental gacha-like Roblox experiences are something else - in Anime Dice, the goal is to collect as many anime-inspired characters as possible by rolling dice. Sounds simple enough, but there are so many multiplier possibilities that you cannot even fathom.

We have made things easier for you, though, because we shared all the latest Anime Dice codes below. From these, you will get lots of Gems and more than enough Trait Rerolls and Lucky Spins to help you land some really rare characters.

Active Anime Dice codes

UPDATE11 - 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins

- 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins 100KCCU - 100 Trait Rerolls, 100 Gems, 1 Pumpkin Jackpot

- 100 Trait Rerolls, 100 Gems, 1 Pumpkin Jackpot UPDATE10 - 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 1 Pumpkin Jackpot

- 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 1 Pumpkin Jackpot 50KCCU - 30 Gems, 30 Trait Rerolls, 3 Lucky Spins

- 30 Gems, 30 Trait Rerolls, 3 Lucky Spins 40KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins

- 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins 30KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins

- 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins 20KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins

- 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins 10KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins

- 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins 5KCCU - 5 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins

- 5 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins 1KCCU - 5 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins

- 5 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins 400KLIKES - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins 250KLIKES - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins UPDATE8 - 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins UPDATE7 - 30 Trait Rerolls, 30 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins

- 30 Trait Rerolls, 30 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins UPDATE6 - 30 Trait Rerolls, 30 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins

- 30 Trait Rerolls, 30 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins UPDATE5 - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins

- 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins UPDATE4 - 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins

- 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins UPDATE3 - 7 Trait Rerolls, 7 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 7 Trait Rerolls, 7 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins UPDATE2 - 5 Trait Rerolls, 5 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 5 Trait Rerolls, 5 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins UPDATE1 - 3 Trait Rerolls, 3 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 3 Trait Rerolls, 3 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins 100KLIKES - 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins

- 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins RELEASE - 2 Trait Rerolls, 2 Gems, 1 Lucky Spin

Expired

Halloween

How to redeem codes in Anime Dice

Step 1 : Open the Shop on the left side of the screen.

: Open the on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : While in the Shop interface, scroll down until you see a Codes section.

: While in the Shop interface, scroll down until you see a section. Step 3 : Type in your code in the text box.

: Type in your in the text box. Step 4: Press Redeem.

You can follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

How to get more goodies?

About Anime Dice

New ones are usually released on the social media accounts for Anime Dice, but whenever we find any, we add them to this list right away. All you have to do is bookmark it and check it regularly.Anime gachas can be super fun, and even though it is not the classic type of gacha, Anime Dice gives you that feel-good boost whenever you pull a rare character. The goal is pretty straightforward: you will have to get some good dice to reroll for rare units.

Afterwards, you will equip the units that make the most profit onto your board, collect the money they passively make, and slowly upgrade your character. The more multipliers you stack, the better it is for you long-term.

It's pretty fun, and in my experience, it only rivals Sol's RNG (which is one of my all-time favourites!).

And for more free stuff, our Karinderya codes and Steal a Brainrot codes might be of service!