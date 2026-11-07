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Anime Dice codes (November 2026) - More rolls, more fun

Looking to outwit the RNG gods? Let our Anime Dice codes help you make the most of Lady Luck's rolls!

Anime Dice codes (November 2026) - More rolls, more fun
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox

Incremental gacha-like Roblox experiences are something else - in Anime Dice, the goal is to collect as many anime-inspired characters as possible by rolling dice. Sounds simple enough, but there are so many multiplier possibilities that you cannot even fathom.

We have made things easier for you, though, because we shared all the latest Anime Dice codes below. From these, you will get lots of Gems and more than enough Trait Rerolls and Lucky Spins to help you land some really rare characters.

Active Anime Dice codes

  • UPDATE11 - 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins
  • 100KCCU - 100 Trait Rerolls, 100 Gems, 1 Pumpkin Jackpot
  • UPDATE10 - 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 1 Pumpkin Jackpot
  • 50KCCU - 30 Gems, 30 Trait Rerolls, 3 Lucky Spins
  • 40KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 30KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 20KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 10KCCU - 10 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 5KCCU - 5 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 1KCCU - 5 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 400KLIKES - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 250KLIKES - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE8 - 50 Trait Rerolls, 50 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE7 - 30 Trait Rerolls, 30 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE6 - 30 Trait Rerolls, 30 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE5 - 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE4 - 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Gems, 3 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE3 - 7 Trait Rerolls, 7 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE2 - 5 Trait Rerolls, 5 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • UPDATE1 - 3 Trait Rerolls, 3 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • 100KLIKES - 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Gems, 2 Lucky Spins
  • RELEASE - 2 Trait Rerolls, 2 Gems, 1 Lucky Spin

Expired

  • Halloween

code redeem window in anime dice

How to redeem codes in Anime Dice

You can follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

  • Step 1: Open the Shop on the left side of the screen.
  • Step 2: While in the Shop interface, scroll down until you see a Codes section.
  • Step 3: Type in your code in the text box.
  • Step 4: Press Redeem.

How to get more goodies?

New ones are usually released on the social media accounts for Anime Dice, but whenever we find any, we add them to this list right away. All you have to do is bookmark it and check it regularly.

About Anime Dice

Anime gachas can be super fun, and even though it is not the classic type of gacha, Anime Dice gives you that feel-good boost whenever you pull a rare character. The goal is pretty straightforward: you will have to get some good dice to reroll for rare units.

Afterwards, you will equip the units that make the most profit onto your board, collect the money they passively make, and slowly upgrade your character. The more multipliers you stack, the better it is for you long-term. 

It's pretty fun, and in my experience, it only rivals Sol's RNG (which is one of my all-time favourites!).

And for more free stuff, our Karinderya codes and Steal a Brainrot codes might be of service!

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.