Rise of Stars (ROS) is an upcoming 4X blockchain game that's just launched its global teaser site, coming to mobile in 2022

LightCON, a subsidiary of WEMADE MAX, has just announced an exciting new mobile game titled Rise of Stars (ROS). The 4X blockchain game is keeping players on the edge of their seats with its new global teaser site, calling all Conquerers to "mine, conquer, earn".

Landing on both Android and iOS devices in the first quarter of 2022, Rise of Stars (ROS) features a vast sci-fi world and epic warships designed meticulously to the last detail. Dubbed "The 4x Blockchain Game for the Greatest Conqueror", it also lets players explore different planets in order to find valuable resources across the galaxy.

Players will engage in action-packed battles that will suit any adrenaline junkie, as well as strategize the best tactics to use to expand their power amid real-time massive warfare. There will also be a system that lets players acquire game tokens via resource mining, plus a system for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the WEMIX platform.

There aren't too many details about the game at the moment, but suffice it to say that staying tuned and checking back on their teaser site should help us get a pretty clear idea of what the game has to offer in the coming weeks.

For now, the brilliant minds behind the game are guaranteeing us that they're "making every effort to ensure a successful global service launch in the first quarter of next year." Here's hoping the official launch date won't get delayed, since based on the teaser art, it does seem like it's shaping up to be a gorgeous-looking game.

