Rise of Stars launches Council Conquest event, giving players more ways to earn while having fun

LightCON announces the launch of Council Conquest for Rise of Stars, the 4X strategy game's first-ever in-game competition that will reward players with Silthereum. The event began on June 3rd, letting Alliances go head-to-head to conquer the ruling body Council in exchange for bountiful rewards.

In Rise of Stars, players can expect to dive into the mobile strategy-based game with blockchain technology, as they fight for supremacy and play to earn via the WEMIX platform. Eager competitors from all over the world can join in on the Council Conquest event - any Alliance can join the fight, which can last from three to eight hours.

Based on the number of matches (both PvE and PvP) won, along with the number of completed missions, the victor can score valuable in-game goodies like Silthereum, Premium Transmit Tickets, Warship Production Speed Increase buffs, Construction Speed Increase, Research Speed Increase as well as Shield boosts.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun during the Council Conquest event, you can download Rise of Stars on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info or join the community of fans on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

If you're keen on learning more about how you can maximise your play-to-earn capabilities on the blockchain for Rise of Stars, you can take a little peek at the embedded clip above for a guide to earning Silther Particles & Silthereum.

