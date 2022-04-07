Rise of Firstborn welcomes new hero Fertina - Queen of the Night for free and more QOL improvements in latest update

KIXEYE has announced an exciting new update for Rise of Firstborn titled Night Queen’s Titans, treating players to a new hero, plenty of quality-of-life updates, upgraded Titan Systems and more. Formerly known as IronThrone, the real-time tactical PVP game features a thrilling new narrative along with a special login bonus that will reward players with Fertina - Queen of the Night for free.

In the massive update for Rise of Firstborn this April 21st, players can not only expect to score the brand new character for free simply by logging into the game for seven days, but they can also experience new traits available to boost the survivability of a player’s Savior Titan.

Apart from enhancements to the PVP summons, the mini-map now has a handy feature where players can check the location of allied reinforcement Titans. Meanwhile, the new Titan Part Reinforcement system is unlockable once a Titan hits six stars, giving the stats of a Titan a welcome boost.

“The Night Queen’s Titans is the first major update for Rise of Firstborn since we took over the game late last year,” says Ryan Ward, COO of KIXEYE. “We think our players will enjoy the new systems we’re adding, the many quality of life improvements we’ve made - and we’re certain they’re going to love Fertina when they take her into battle!”

If you're eager to give the update a go, Rise of Firstborn is now available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update, or visit the official Twitter and Discord channels for more info.

