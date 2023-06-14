Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery, the newest project from the developers of Girls' Frontline, will host a PC demo later this month

The next project from the developers of the incredibly successful Girls’ Frontline, entitled Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery, is set to host a public demo for PC users during Steam’s Next Fest on June 19th. While this demo is being hosted on PC, the game itself is planned for a full mobile release as well, so this is a good chance for owners of both platforms to try out the game ahead of its later release!

Alright, bear with me here. Reverse Collapse is a complicated game because it’s technically a remake of a prequel that’s also sort of a sequel to the beloved Girls’ Frontline gacha RPG that launched way back when. Technically, the first version of Reverse Collapse was previously released for PC exclusively within China under the name Codename: Bakery Girl and this is the remade version of that.

Where things get complex is within the connection to Girls’ Frontline. It’s a predecessor in terms of release order, but acts as a sequel to the game, and expands upon a lot of base ideas that are presented within Girls’ Frontline. Remaking it under a new name is essentially the developer’s way of releasing the game to a global audience, so don’t get too caught up in the semantics.

Moving onto the gameplay, things are far less complicated. Reverse Collapse will be a tactical top-down grid-based strategy game, akin to something like Fire Emblem: Heroes. It’s fully story-based, and not centred around a gacha system like its sister title. The remake comes equipped with new visual updates as well as new story beats and a new system that will make the story easier to navigate too.

If all of that sounds good to you, be sure to check out Steam’s Next Fest come June 19th for the opportunity to try the game out ahead of its currently unannounced release date!