Resident Evil 7 mobile is out now on iPhone and iPad, and is free to try

Resident Evil 7, one of the biggest entries in the landmark horror franchise, is out now on iOS for iPhone and iPad. And the best part? If you're not already a fan or sceptical of how it'll run on your mobile device, you can try it for free before you buy!

Resident Evil 7 is widely regarded as the game which brought back Resident Evil to its horror roots. And while you can debate as to how effective it was, or indeed what bringing a series as eclectic and varied as Resi back to its roots even means, it's undoubtedly one of the best games of the series.

Set in the bayous of Louisana, you play as Ethan Winters who's on the hunt for his missing wife. But when he falls into the clutches of the mysterious, mutated Baker family, it's a fight for survival as you explore the Baker estate to find out what happened to your wife, and discover the true source behind the horror.

Resident Evil is one of the most important franchises in gaming. And although the series was never unpopular, the often complex storylines tended to put off new players. But Resident Evil 7 and its follow-up, Village, helped bring a whole new generation of players into horrifying, pulse-pounding and (admittedly) sometimes silly world of Resident Evil.

It seems that, aside from jumpstarting the Resident Evil franchise, 7 will also now play the role of litmus test alongside Ubisoft release Assassin's Creed: Mirage, to see how well Apple's highly-touted AAA quality releases can stand up next to their mainline counterparts. We'll be keeping a close eye out to see what it's like.

