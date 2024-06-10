Resident Evil 7 and 2 are making their way to mobile on iPhone and iPad

Step back into survival horror

Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 REmake are both making their way to mobile

The two games are coming to iPhone and iPad, leveraging Apple's MetalFX Upscaling tech

You'll be able to enjoy a brief demo of both games before committing to a purchase

It's official, you'll be able to enjoy slaughtering zombies in both Raccoon City and the Baker home within the palm of your hand very, very soon, as Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 REmake are both coming to mobile!

Specifically, of course, they're coming to iPhone and iPad, both powered by MetalFX Upscaling to deliver the same graphical fidelity as you would find on console. Like Assassin's Creed: Mirage, you'll be able to enjoy a brief demo of each game before committing to a purchase, and numerous quality-of-life features like autofire are set to be included.

Resident Evil 7 sees you step into the shoes of Ethan Winters on the hunt for his missing wife Mia, as you come up against the mutated Baker family in the backwoods of Louisiana.

Resident Evil 2 REmake meanwhile takes you back to the very start of the Resident Evil universe (yes, aside from the mansion incident, we digress) with the Raccoon City outbreak that started it all. Play as either rookie cop Leon Kennedy as he tries to survive his first day, or biker Claire Redfield as she tries to find her missing brother, Chris.

While Resident Evil 7 is very much on schedule for release on July 7th, as we've known for a little while now, Resident Evil 2 REmake is still in development and likely won't release for a while yet.

We've already seen Resident Evil make its mark on mobile with Village and 4 that previously released, and while it's a shame that we aren't seeing some of the portable titles like Revelations, these are all very, very good games that are impressive Capcom have mode workable on mobile.

