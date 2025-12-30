Reflection! offers a new twist on the brick-breaking puzzler format

Reflect on yourself

Reflection! offers a new twist on the brick-breaking puzzler

Smash through blocks and escape the board, but beware direction-shifting tiles

Dive into over 500 levels completely free

Well, with the New Year right around the corner (tomorrow, as a matter of fact), we're wrapping up the news here at Pocket Gamer. And one of the releases gracing my inbox was none other than Reflection! An unassuming-looking brick-breaking puzzler that might have a fun enough twist to warrant interest.

Reflection! is, as you might expect from the format, where you bounce a ball around to break blocks. But the twist here is in how it all works. Rather than just destroying all the blocks, your goal is also to escape the board, and that's trickier than it sounds.

Because one of the core mechanics is that the blocks of the board will redirect your ball. Use that to your advantage to destroy them, but be careful because you'll need to hit some of them multiple times in order to break them. And with a whopping 557 stages to dive into, there'll be plenty of time to master this mechanic.

On reflection

Yes, it's not exactly Balatro, but as always, I enjoy seeing simple but creative releases such as Reflection! It gives me flashbacks to the early days of mobile gaming, where everything was on the table to try out, and for as well-trodden a genre as the block breaker, it's worth making a new twist on it.

You can dive into Reflection! yourself, and give it a go, with all levels free to play while it's supported by ads. Reckon you can make your escape from the board in time?

But if you find that Reflection! only diverts you for a limited time, then you're in luck. Because even the brainiest of players won't find themselves running short of new titles in our list of the best puzzle games on iOS, featuring our handpicked choices for veritable brain-busters.