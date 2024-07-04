RedMagic launches 9S Pro gaming smartphone in China, international version on the way soon

So what can it do with all that horsepower?

Redmagic has released their new 9S Pro phone in China

An international release is coming soon

So what kind of features does this snazzy device boast?

Mobile gaming manufacturer Redmagic has launched their latest mobile phone, the 9S Pro, in China. An international release is well on the way and set to be announced on July 16th. The new device boasts features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with UFS 4.0 + LPDDR5X. It is available in four iterations with storage of up to 24+1TB.

We've previously covered many of Redmagic's devices, like their charger and cooler. And this time is no different, so keep an eye out in the coming days for a review of just what the 9S Pro is capable of.

The only potential issue off the cuff we might see about the 9S Pro, with all its fantastic power in a small package, is just what games will give it the legroom to work. Apple has of course managed to finagle their way into having recent next-gen games like Resident Evil 7 & * as well as Assassin's Creed Mirage on their phones.

Meanwhile, the Redmagic Pro will likely be running already-existing games on mobile, like MiHoYo's stable of games or higher-fidelity titles like Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. And for a device that (if comparable to the 9 Pro) will run you the higher-end of £500, that may not be enough justification for some players.

But if you are looking to dig through some of the top games on mobile at the moment, then why not check out our master list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)? We can't promise they'll give your snazzy gaming phone a workout, but they're all handpicked to be the best from each genre.

And if that's not enough for you, then you can always check out our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what else is coming up!