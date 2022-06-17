The benefits of a hi-tech phone case like the Razer ArcTech Pro

The benefits of a hi-tech phone case like the Razer ArcTech ProMore Next Level Gaming in association with Razer
Getting a case to protect your phone should seem like a no brainer. Why wouldn't you want to protect your expensive smartphone from scratches and unexpected drops? And yet, plenty of brave souls still insist on slipping their phones into their pockets without a case to protect them from the dangers of the outside world.
Some folks believe that they're not going to drop their phone. Perhaps they don't see themselves as clumsy or trust their grip implicitly. Fair enough, it's your phone, after all. But there are actually several reasons you should consider getting a phone case, particularly one that offers more than just an additional layer of protection, much like Razer's Arctech Pro.
12ft drop protectionBut, of course, if you're going to buy a phone case, that protection is still paramount. The Razer Arctech Pro uses a tough polymer mix in its corners to increase the overall structural integrity, resulting in a case that provides 12ft drop protection. Naturally, you'll still want to keep a hold of your phone as best you can, but it's good to know the odd slip of the hand won't result in cracks all over the screen.
Raised edges to protect the camera
Obviously, phone cases need to have a little square cut out of the back to allow the camera to peep through. How else would we take pictures of our food to share on Instagram? Bit this gap could potentially mean the camera is in danger of getting damaged if the phone falls at an unfortunate angle. To combat these issues, the Razer Arctech Pro has raised edges around the camera section to prevent the lens from coming into contact with whatever surface it lands on.