The benefits of a hi-tech phone case like the Razer ArcTech Pro

Getting a case to protect your phone should seem like a no brainer. Why wouldn't you want to protect your expensive smartphone from scratches and unexpected drops? And yet, plenty of brave souls still insist on slipping their phones into their pockets without a case to protect them from the dangers of the outside world.

Some folks believe that they're not going to drop their phone. Perhaps they don't see themselves as clumsy or trust their grip implicitly. Fair enough, it's your phone, after all. But there are actually several reasons you should consider getting a phone case, particularly one that offers more than just an additional layer of protection, much like Razer's Arctech Pro.

12ft drop protection

But, of course, if you're going to buy a phone case, that protection is still paramount. The Razer Arctech Pro uses a tough polymer mix in its corners to increase the overall structural integrity, resulting in a case that provides 12ft drop protection. Naturally, you'll still want to keep a hold of your phone as best you can, but it's good to know the odd slip of the hand won't result in cracks all over the screen.Raised edges to protect the camera

Obviously, phone cases need to have a little square cut out of the back to allow the camera to peep through. How else would we take pictures of our food to share on Instagram? Bit this gap could potentially mean the camera is in danger of getting damaged if the phone falls at an unfortunate angle. To combat these issues, the Razer Arctech Pro has raised edges around the camera section to prevent the lens from coming into contact with whatever surface it lands on.

Extra ventilation channels and Thermaphene

Anti-bacterial coating

Wireless charging and 5G

If you've found your way onto this page, the chances are that, in some capacity, you enjoy playing games on your phone. The problem with that is some games are incredibly demanding and will quickly turn your device from a phone into a heater, an issue that a lesser phone case might exacerbate. To avoid this, the Razer Arctech Pro boasts additional ventilation channels to ensure that heat doesn't get trapped. Similarly, it also uses Thermaphene Cooling Technology. This is a thermally conductive layer that helps prevent overheating by redirecting any created by playing demanding games or applications elsewhere.Over the past few years, most of us have become infinitely more aware of all the bacteria floating around in the world. Ideally, we want as little of the nasty stuff sticking to our phones as possible. To prevent this, the Razer Arctech Pro has an anti-bacterial coating to limit the number of nasty germs clinging to the case. Still, the case is soft to the touch and provides additional grip to minimise accidental drops.If you prefer to charge your smartphone wirelessly, you might have found that some cases aren't compatible with them, meaning that you have to take your phone away from safety to charge it. The Razer Artech Pro is, however, so you don't have to worry about taking your expensive phone out of its case every time it needs some juice. You can simply pop it on the wireless charger and go about your business.