Fate: Reawakened's Prometheus DLC has you stealing fire (back) from the gods

Fate: Reawakened is set to introduce its new DLC, Prometheus

Explore the titular city and help return its Golden Flame

Journey into adventure with your friendly Pegasus pet at your side

With the launch of Fate: Reawakened last year, we saw the rerelease of an overlooked classic on mobile. With revamped graphics and gameplay, Fate offered a surprisingly robust hack 'n slash package. And it's a package only set to increase in content with the launch of the new Prometheus DLC!

At a glance, you can probably guess what Prometheus is all about. It takes your intrepid hero to the titular city, where the protective, sacred Golden Flame has been nicked and plunged the area into darkness. With a brand-new Pegasus pet by your side, it's up to you to return the Golden Flame to the city and save it from darkness, you know, no pressure.

Promethean

Put simply, Prometheus is more of what you've already had out of Fate: Reawakened. And if you've warmed up (geddit, cause fire?) to the world of Fate: Reawakened, then you'll undoubtedly find something to enjoy in the world of Prometheus. Especially with what's sure to be a hefty dose of new content.

And as an additional little sweetener, the launch of the Prometheus DLC also introduces controller support for mobile! A relatively minor addition, but one that's sure to be welcome for those of you who're playing on the go.

While I haven't had the chance to play it, there's a bit of mixed reception to Fate: Reawakened. Which seems to have been down to controls and other oddities. The fact that Fate is getting more DLC and the sure-to-be-welcome controller support, however, indicates those issues will be smoothed out in time.

If you're looking to check out what else is on mobile for the adventurous kind, however, we've got you covered. Just take a quick look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to find great adventures in worlds of fantasy, sci-fi and beyond!