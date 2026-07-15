NFL Retro Bowl 27 is set to return to a world of retro American Football on Apple Arcade

NFL Retro Bowl returns for its 2027 instalment later this year

Retro Bowl '27 offers a huge roster of real-world star players and teams

Not to mention the new Gauntlet Mode to challenge prospective GMs

There are few sporting organisations with as massive a pull as the American NFL. After all, American football is known as the country's game for a reason. But while most gaming adaptations focus on flashy graphics, as well as the pomp and circumstance, NFL Retro Bowl '27 goes in a different direction.

Ditching the realistic graphics, NFL Retro Bowl '27 follows on from the 26 edition in taking things back to a retro, pixellated art style. Even the gameplay has been refined down to its bare essence. But don't mistake minimalism for simplicity! Because NFL Retro Bowl '27 offers just as much challenge as its sister series, and even more than last year's Retro Bowl 26!

Touchdown!

Come September 3rd, when Retro Bowl '27 arrives on Apple Arcade, you'll be able to jump into the all-new Gauntlet Mode, which challenges you to build a 15-game win streak and match your scores with other players.

And of course, NFL Retro Bowl '27 comes jam-packed with a massive roster of real-world players and teams to pick from. Given the prestige of the NFL, there's no doubt even those of you outside America will have a favourite team, or at the very least plenty of recognisable names to choose from.

For New Star Games, this is not just a prestigious brand to work with, but to actually work with again. For a small indie studio that started off with a retro take on America's Game, being practically endorsed by the country's largest organisation supporting it will have to be a pretty flattering compliment.

Still, there are plenty of other sports games out there that're worth trying. Especially if you need tiding over ahead of the launch of NFL Retro Bowl '27, considering it lands in September. So check out our list of the best sports games on Android to find some of our favourite picks!