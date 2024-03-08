Delta Force: Hawk Ops showcases new Havoc Warfare mode in latest trailer

New Hazard Warfare PvP mode

Thrilling combat on a humongous map with a diverse set of weapons and vehicles to choose from

Combat will take place on ground, in air, and across the oceans

TiMi Studios’ highly anticipated multiplayer tactical FPS, Delta Force: Hawk Ops, is gearing up to deliver an adrenaline-fueled gaming experience like never before. The latest trailer showcases some of the intense fights that will take place in the Havoc Warfare mode. This comes just days after the reveal of the Hazard Operations mode called Zero Dam map. New content has been dropping like bombs and we’re all here for it.

In the latest trailer for Delta Force: Hawk Ops, you’re treated to a glimpse of Havoc Warfare, a new game mode. It offers a large-scale PvP experience where players compete as part of a massive team on a sprawling map. From military vehicles and tanks to helicopters, every aspect of the battlefield is brought to life, providing players with a true taste of grand war. Plus, destructible environments make this entire experience even more immersive.

Havoc Warfare is currently one of the three game modes we know about. Hazard Operations was shown in the previous trailer, which involves a three-man squad that must loot and gather resources and then evacuate the region safely. There is also the Black Hawk Dawn mode, which serves as the game’s campaign, featuring a storyline that brings back some iconic characters from Delta Force’s history.

Here’s everything we currently know about Delta Force: Hawk Ops!

For fans of the Delta Force franchise, the return to the series is a long-awaited moment. The original game was first released way back in 1998 and since then, it has been synonymous with military simulation gaming. Now, after more than a decade since the last instalment, Delta Force: Hawk Ops is set to reignite the passion of fans and newcomers alike.

Pre-registration is currently open for Delta Force: Hawk Ops on the official website. Once released, the game will be available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Games, Steam, Google Play, and the App Store, with support for cross-play.