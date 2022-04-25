Ragnarok Origin welcomes PSY as the game's ambassador along with new in-game updates

Gravity is giving players more reasons to get into the hit role-playing game on mobile as worldwide musical sensation PSY takes on the role of ambassador for Ragnarok Origin. The popular artist known for his hit song "Gangnam Style" will release a new track this year, which is the first in five years.

PSY's reappearance in the public eye will coincide with tons of special in-game events in Ragnarok Origin. This includes community events that will give away lots of in-game goodies to players, as well as exclusive rewards to celebrate PSY's arrival.

Meanwhile, Ragnarok Origin players can also enjoy the latest upgrades in the game's most recent patch, which includes a new class and an increased level cap to Level 90. There will also be new stories, a Sky Set system, a New Map: Ancient City, a New Dungeon: Attacking Prontera at Night, the War of Emperium Siege Fight and more.

More details on the PSY events will be revealed soon, but if you're eager to join in on all the festivities, Ragnarok Origin is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices in Canada and the US. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game's exciting announcement.

In case you're not familiar with the title, you can visit the official website to know all about the game's lore, visuals and gameplay.

