Ragnarok Origin launches the Bard and Dancer update, introducing two new class evolutions and some celebratory events

Gravity Co. LTD has announced the next big update for the popular mobile MMORPG Ragnarok Origin. This patch is focused on new job progression options for Archer players and introduces the new Dancer and Bard class evolutions for their tree.

In the same way that other classes have an evolution tree, or an ultimate class once you max out the original, Archers will now be able to evolve their class to either Bard or Dancer once you hit level 40 on it. Female characters will be able to swap to Dancer after hitting level 40, and male characters can choose the Bard option.

Both of these classes are identical in operation and represent a ranged support option that wields two-handed weapons and takes out the opposition with bows and arrows. If you’ve played most other fantasy games, you’ve seen this archetype before. Characters like Venti in Genshin Impact or classes like, well, the Bard in Final Fantasy Tactics, for example. Musical-based supports inspire their teammates and buff their stats.

As is usually the case, to celebrate these new class options, there are some new events on hand that will begin on August 30th. First, is Operation Commission, an event that will simply reward all players with 20 commission tickets. Then, Operation Union will run until September 5th and will allow players to earn rewards for establishing a recruitment relationship.

Next, Helheim Racing will also run until September 5th and will allow players to earn various rewards by participating in very challenging races. And finally, Memory Fragment will introduce a new side story that involves completing challenging puzzles to earn rewards. This one will run up until September 12th.

As you can see, there’s a bunch of new content on offer here for Ragnarok Origin fans. If you’d like to check it all out in-depth, you can take a peek at the official website for more information. In the meantime, if you’d like to try your hand at these new classes yourself, you can download Ragnarok Origin for free at either of the links below!