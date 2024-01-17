RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme reaches 50 million downloads on Google Play

Race your monster truck in a post apocalyptic setting.

Developer SMOKOKO has announced that its racing game RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme has reached over 50 million downloads on Google Play. Since the game’s release in 2021, SMOKOKO has continued to expand the racing game with regular updates. The game currently boasts an average rating of 4.5 on Google Play.

RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme is a post-apocalyptic action game in which you’ll race against other monster trucks. You’ll also partake in epic battles full of explosions and destruction. Lure enemies into fire traps, chainsaws, giant morgensterns and other deadly obstacles as you race in arenas.

Fire rockets at your foes and use protective shields to avoid enemy attacks. Use nitro to reach ultimate speeds and leave your enemies in the dust. There are no rules in this racing arena, so do whatever you must to finish first.

RACE features four game modes for you to try out. Take part in battle royale style races in the Battle Arena or the Race career campaign in Career mode. There is also a Battle Racing mode and Tournaments where you can snag the best rewards.

Founded in 2010, SMOKOKO transitioned from PC game development to mobile game development in 2014. Its first mobile title, Car Eats Car, was released in 2015. The developer also recently announced that it is currently working on two new titles: a Hot Wheels-style racing game and an ARPG.

SMOKOKO has also announced it has obtained the Nintendo Switch developer kit, which it is using to develop a Switch version of RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme. The developer states it will focus on developing the Nintendo Switch version before looking to bring the game to other consoles.

To stay up to date on all the latest RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme news, visit the developer's website. Additionally, you can follow SMOKOKO Games on Facebook and Instagram.