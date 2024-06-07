Quetzal lets you dive into an Aztec-themed deckbuilding card battler, out now on iOS and Android

Summon Aztec deities to win

Discover legendary creatures in turn-based battles

Upgrade your cards and unlock game modes as you progress

Explore the capital of the Aztec Empire

In case you missed it, Sandbag Games has officially launched Quetzal, the studio's card battler based on Aztec mythology. Featuring stunning artwork centred around ancient Mesoamerica, the deck builder lets you dive into turn-based battles where strategising the best moves is key to triumph over your opponent.

In Quetzal, you can look forward to summoning a variety of magnificent Aztec deities and a host of awe-inspiring Legendary Creatures across a Magic The Gathering-esque battlefield. To ensure your victory, you'll need to upgrade your cards, boost your stats, and enhance your base to score more in-game goodies. You can also unlock more game modes as you progress through the game.

Perhaps a big plus to this card battler is that it offers offline support, so you can engage in epic battles without the need for an internet connection - a handy feature for when you're itching to deploy your cards for a quick round with the Aztec gods.

There are more than 60 Creature, Spell and Counter cards to collect, and each one offers interesting effects and properties you can discover as you go along. During your downtime, you can explore Tenochtitlan as well. Whether you're hunting for bargains in the Market or recruiting workers in the Mine, the ancient capital of the Aztec Empire has plenty to offer.

If that all sounds like it's exactly your cup of tea, why not take a look at our list of the best card games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Quetzal on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.