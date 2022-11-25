PUBG New State's November 2022 update brings big change to BR rules, the SL8, Survivor Pass 13, and a Shooting Gallery

Krafton has just released a new update for its popular battle royale PUBG New State ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations. PUBG New State’s November update, version 0.9.42 features a big change of rules to the BR mode, a new weapon, a survivor pass, and an addition to the training mode as well. There’s a load of content to look forward to this holiday season.

The biggest change in PUBG New State’s November update brings a chance to fight back in the battle royale. If a player is eliminated before the second phase of the Blue Zone concludes, then they can return back to the match without using any help from a teammate’s Green Flare Gun.

This free respawn has been added to both solo and squad modes. Once back, the player will have the same weapons that they would if they respawned using the Green Flare method. The gameplay will definitely lengthen and lead to more competition now.

Next up is the new SL8, a DMR that uses 5.56mm ammo. The base version is quite stable with powerful damage output. The gun can be further customized with attachments to the barrel, scope, magazine, and stock. An additional suppressor can be placed to increase damage and supper noise in exchange for lower recoil control and muzzle slot availability.

The new survivor pass, Volume 13 features GLC’s, Carrie McGrath. Completing all these story missions will unlock Carrie’s face for free. Those that make the upgrade to the Premium Pass will additionally receive their full costume set in addition to the full refund of New State Credits after a certain level.

Finally, New State Mobile’s Training Mode has been expanded with a new Shooting Gallery. Here, players can practice their firing skills and also compete with others and make new high scores to top the leaderboard. Rounds are a minute long and players can select their favourite weapons and destroy various targets in exchange for rewards.

Download the update now and begin chasing a chicken dinner on PUBG New State.

