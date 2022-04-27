PUBG New State welcomes iconic characters from the NieR Series for an awesome crossover event

What happens when two massive game developers come together? You get an epic collaboration event. Krafton’s ultra-popular battle royale PUBG New State is collaborating with Square Enix’s ARPG series NieR. Iconic characters from the franchise will make their way to the battlegrounds as the crossover begins on April 29th and will run until May 19th. Throughout the event, players can take part in themed events and win NieR goodies for themselves.

Over three weeks, players will be able to participate in loads of in-game events to win exclusive rewards. Completing quests will reward a NieR Series profile icon, profile frame and frame effect. An event like this would be incomplete without the ability to dress up as your favourite NieR characters. So, players will be pleased to hear they can get costumes of beloved NieR characters like 2B and 9S from NieR: Automata and the Protagonist and Kaine from NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139. Besides these cool skins, everyone also has the chance to obtain limited-edition emotes, armour, weapons, vehicle skins and much more, all available in NieR Series themed crates.

Discussing the event, New State Mobile’s Executive Producer, Minkyu Park said: “Merging the well-realized and engaging post-apocalyptic worlds of the NieR Series into NEW STATE MOBILE immediately felt like an organic way to engage fans of all games. Many of us here at KRAFTON and PUBG Studios are huge fans of the NieR Series, so when presented with the opportunity to collaborate we were immediately excited. We hope fans of both series enjoy the unique experiences offered through this partnership!”

Everyone involved in the making of both these games is as excited for the crossover as the fans are. With just a couple of days remaining for it to go live, download PUBG New State for free on the App Store and Google Play and don your favourite NieR skins.