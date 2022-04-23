Project: Arrival is launching its Closed Beta Test in Canada and the UK, introducing the AI Lydia to players

Nuverse has announced the official launch of the Closed Beta Test for Project: Arrival, giving a select group of lucky players first dibs on the stunning sci-fi title. If you happen to be in the UK and in Canada - and you're using an iOS device - you can join the CBT and experience the open-world sci-fi survival game yourself.

In Project: Arrival, players can expect to get caught in a thrilling intergalactic war. Even more exhilarating is the hyper-realistic digital human AI called Lydia, who will journey alongside the players as powered by NVIDIA Omniverse. This integration of NVIDIA technology is a great leap towards digital humans.

The CBT for the game will run until May 2nd, where players can immerse themselves in a post-apocalyptic world as they try to survive the aftermath of an alien invasion. To boost their survivability in this harsh land, they'll need to amass high-tech weaponry as well as put their exploration skills to the test.

“Thanks to NVIDIA’s tailor-made AI software solutions, we were able to set up a scalable pipeline for digital human creation and complete an end-to-end iteration of creating a high-quality digital human in a span of a few months. This will allow us to speed up our development process while also offering a better core gaming experience. We’re excited to see how players react to Lydia in the future and to see how she develops over time, too,” says William, the producer of Project: Arrival.

Project: Arrival will soon be available to download on mobile as a free-to-play game. For now, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best open world games for Android phones and tablets?