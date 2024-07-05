Polity is a new MMORPG that lets you interact with your online buddies in a shared server, out now

Social interaction like no other

Craft and build a life together with your online besties

Customise your avatar and create your colony

Experience cross-platform play

Jib Games has announced the official launch of Polity, the studio's MMORPG where you can enjoy life on the same shared server for all players. This means that you can hop on over to your buddies' colonies should you so wish, then customise your avatar to live your best life online.

In Polity, you can look forward to gathering, crafting and trading your way through your very own colony, as you build homes, nurture farms, and expand your online haven. You can build pharmacies, markets and bakeries as well, then use the fruits of your labour to share with others in the same space.

With the game's cross-platform functionality, you can rest assured that you can jump back into your colony from mobile and from Steam anytime. And if you happen to be a streamer, you can engage with your followers and your online community even more with in-depth colony management.

“Our goal in developing Polity was to offer players a fun and educational experience. We first focused on making the game completely enjoyable and smoothly playable. After achieving this, we aim to provide educational content within the same framework,” says the creative team.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Polity on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.