Pokemon Go announces in-person event for later this year in Sao Paulo during gamescom latam

Brazilians can also expect more PokeStops in the coming months

The event will take place in December, with more details to be unveiled soon

Niantic has teamed up with city governments to introduce more PokeStops

A locally made video about Pokemon Go was also created

During a panel at gamescom latam 2024, Niantic announced the people of Brazil have a big event in Sao Paulo to look forward to at the end of the year. But that's not all. The team also spoke about other changes they're looking to make to improve Pokemon Go for Brazilians.

Alan Madujano (Head of Operations in LATAM), Eric Araki (Country Manager for Brazil), and Leonardo Willie (Community Manager for Emerging Markets) hosted the talk and spent some time discussing the current state of Pokemon Go in the region, which is to say, it's proving incredibly popular!

Details are scarce about the event itself - we're still in the teasing stage, for now, it seems. We know it will take place in December and promises to take over the entire city. Sorry to anyone in Sao Paulo who isn't a fan of Pikachu, I guess. They have also teamed up with the Civil House of the City of Sao Paulo alongside shopping centres to bring a fun and safe experience to everyone.

Beyond that, Niantic also mentioned they are committed to creating more PokeStops and Gyms nationwide. To do so, they've partnered with city governments all over Brazil in a bid to ensure everyone enjoys their time with Pokemon Go.

Brazil has proven to be an important country for Niantic since Pokemon Go first launched, particularly after the team reduced the cost of in-game items, which ultimately resulted in a revenue increase. A locally made film about it has even been created, so it's no real surprise that Brazilians have an exciting 2024 to look forward to.

Pokemon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and you can download it for your preferred platform using the big buttons below.

