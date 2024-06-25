Pokemon Go will host the July 2024 Community Day with Tynamo

The EleFish joins the fray next month

Event will take place on July 21st

Tynamo will appear more frequently in the wild

Bonus raid battles will take place after the event

With June almost over, it’s time to look forward to what the next month has in store for Pokémon Go fans. Other events side, you can be assured of a Community Day gathering to take place. Of course, you’ll have to wait a little as it takes place towards the end of the month, but I’m sure that Niantic has stuff to make up for it in the meantime.

So, what does the July 2024 Community Day hold in store for you? It will take place on July 21st, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time, featuring Tynamo. The EleFish Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild and a few lucky trainers may encounter its Shiny variant as well. If you manage to evolve it, then you’ll get an Elektross that knows the Fast Attack Volt Switch.

As always, you can take advantage of a number of event bonuses that will remain active throughout the Community Day. Everyone receives 2x Candy for catching Pokémon. All Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours and eggs will hatch in one-fourth the distance. Extra provisions for special trades will also be made.

If you're looking for a challenge besides caching a bunch of Tynamo, purchase the Community Day Special Research Story for $1. It grants access to exclusive quests and rewards. Or you could simply enjoy the Timed Research offering four Unova Stones and the Field Research with Stardust, Great Balls, and encounters up for grabs.

Finally, once the event is over, bonus raid battles will remain live until 10:00 pm. You will be able to take on Eelektrik in four-star raids during this period. Beat it and Tynamo will appear around that gym for half an hour. Don’t forget to visit the Pokémon Go Web Store to get your hands on one of their exclusive bundles too.

