Pokemon GO - How to catch Shiny Giratina (Origin Forme)

I know why you’re here: you want to catch a Shiny Giratina in Pokemon GO, right?

As in other games in the franchise, Pokemon in Pokemon GO can appear in rare alternately coloured versions, known as Shiny Pokemon. Of course, your chances of finding one of these rare variants are slim - as low as 1 in 500 - so Shiny collecting comes with some serious bragging rights.

This is particularly true for rare Legendary Pokemon, like Giratina.

Is Shiny Giratina in Pokemon Go?

Yes! Giratina can indeed appear as a Shiny Pokemon. According to researchers on Silph Road , Giratina may have about a 1 in 20 chance of being Shiny, so you’ll have to face it a bunch of times and hope you can catch it.

How do you find Giratina?

With the Halloween season passing us by us, Giratina (a Ghost/Dragon-type Pokemon) has begun appearing in five-star Raids. From October 20, 2022, Altered Forme Giratina was available for one week. Then, from October 27, 2022 until November 8, 2022, Origin Forme Giratina was available for capture. That means, if you’re reading this fresh, you have less than a day to catch your very own Origin Forme Giratina.

Of course, defeating the Pokemon is only half the battle. You’ll need to hope it appears in its Shiny variant, and hope you can successfully capture it afterward.

What are Giratina’s Origin and Altered Formes?

Like some other Pokemon, Giratina can appear in two different types (known as Formes), each with Shiny variants. Giratina has an Altered Forme (which is hexapedal) and Origin Forme, which is limbless and slightly more creepy.

Check below for images comparing the two variants:

