Pokemon Go and the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are crossing over with the introduction of Gimmighoul

Pokémon trainers might have recently found a Pokémon traversing the wilds that's never been seen before. It has been spotted all over the world and it particularly likes hanging around players that have picked up a peculiar coin. Who is this secret Pokémon and what’s the ambiguity behind these coins?

Well, The Pokémon Company has finally cleared the air as our elusive Pokémon has been revealed as Gimmighoul, a creature originally from the Paldea region. Never heard about this place? That’s because it's yet to be released in the upcoming game Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The game will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

While we’re still waiting for Scarlet and Violet to launch, Professor Willow went ahead and conducted research with a biology teacher, Jacq from the Paldea region. Through their studies, they found out that Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokémon that roams in two forms – Chest and Roaming.

In Pokémon Go, Gimmighoul will be found in its Roaming Form. In this form, it carries a single coin on its back. So it looks like that’s where all the mysterious coins are coming from. Meanwhile, the Chest form sees the Pokémon hide inside a chest full of coins, but this variant is only found in the Paldea region.

So, why this little crossover between Pokémon Go and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Account linking is back! Trainers will have to link their accounts between the two games if they wish to catch Gimmighoul. The catch here is that this will not be possible until 2023. Unfortunately, all the eager players will have to wait this period out.

If you’re unsure how the linking system works with Pokémon Home, check out this website for proper instructions.

