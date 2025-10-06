Pokémon Go is bringing back the Festival of Lights in India for Diwali 2025

The yearly celebration returns

The Festival of Lights runs from October 18th to 23rd

Get your hands on Pikachu wearing a saree or kurta

Several other bonuses and rewards will be available throughout

The Festival of Lights is returning to Pokémon Go, and this year’s celebration brings back two very special stars, Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta. Exclusive to trainers in India, the event runs from October 18th to 23rd, perfectly timed to light up the lead-up to Diwali.

These stylish Pikachu will be available in Pokémon Go through multiple features across the event, whether you’re taking on raids, spinning PokéStops for Field Research, or completing Timed Research. And yes, both outfits come with the chance of encountering a Shiny, making this a true collector’s treat.

Incense will play a big role during the Festival of Lights, lasting twice as long and attracting Pokémon tied to the event’s glowing theme. Ponyta, Chinchou, Litwick, Morelull, Volbeat, and Tadbulb will all appear more often when incense is used, with several offering a Shiny chance. Some of these Pokémon will even appear with a glowing effect, adding an extra festive touch to your encounters.

Raids will, of course, feature Pikachu in their traditional festival outfits, giving you another shot at adding these event exclusives to your collection. If you’re more into tasks, themed Field Research and a special Collection Challenge will reward you with Stardust, XP, and a Premium Raid Pass. And for even more freebies, you can redeem these Pokémon Go codes!

There’s also branching Timed Research that lets you choose between Pikachu in a saree or kurta. Along the way, you’ll pick up useful rewards like Rare Candy and Poké Balls, plus themed stickers to share the festival spirit with friends.

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. It its free-to-play with in-app purchases. And if you want to stock up for this event in advance, be sure to visit the Pokémon Go Web Store.