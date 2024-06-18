Pokémon Go Fest Madrid closes with over 190,000 players in total

70% of visiting players came from abroad

Pokémon Go Fest Madrid has wrapped up after a three day celebration of the top AR game

Over 190,000 players participated, with more than 70% travelling in from abroad

Players could catch exclusive wild Pokémon and participate in raids, while connecting with other fans

Pokémon Go Fest Madrid has officially finished, with an absolutely whopping 190,000 attendees in total having stalked the streets of the Spanish capital in pursuit of the titular 'mons. And even more amazingly, more than 70% of attendees came from abroad in order to attend!

Between the 14th and 16th of June, attendees between two locations in Madrid, the Juan Carlos I Park and the city of Madrid proper, competed to capture exclusive wild Pokémon, participate in Necrozma raids and gain other bonuses. All of this while connecting with a huge number of attendees and community members who turned out for this major fan-driven event.

One thing that jumps out to us is the fact that 190,000 people, all walking around, visiting attractions, (presumably) staying in hotels, eating out and generally spending money would seem to be a pretty major moneyspinner for any city.

We do wonder if, in the halls of governance or at least whatever official tourist authority Madrid has, whether or not Pokémon Go Fest has been a hot topic. After all, this is major money being spent, and a huge number of tourists in one stroke.

Interesting question...but we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes of it.

In the meantime, if you're interested in seeing what other games are making waves on mobile, then why not check out our ongoing list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far), featuring the top selections from across the world of handheld gaming?

And if you are a super-huge Pokémon Go fan, then there's no better list to check in on than our constantly updated list of top Pokémon Go promo codes to give you a boost. Get some easy, free rewards to keep on top of your game!