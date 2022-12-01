Pokemon Go adds support for Bahasa Indonesia language with a special celebratory event

Niantic has just made a big announcement for Pokémon Go fans in Indonesia as they have added support for the Bahasa Indonesian language. This move comes as a result of trying to make the AR game more accessible to people worldwide, and Niantic hopes to constantly upgrade Pokémon Go’s Bahasa version, while also adding support for other languages. All the upcoming events will also be published in this language from now.

Speaking of events, Niantic is also hosting a special event for all Indonesian trainers to celebrate the addition of the Bahasa language. Waktu Indonesia Nangkep is already available for all players and will remain live until January 8th, 2023.

During the event, players will be able to participate in a number of Field Researches that will reward encounters with everyone’s favourite starter Pokémon - Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. And for the lucky trainers out there, Shiny variants will be available too.

In addition to this, there are certain Field Research Tasks that will provide Mega Energy as well. This includes Mega Energy for Venasaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. With enough successful encounters, players should have enough Candy to evolve either of these Pokémon.

The number of encounters will keep rising in this event as Timed Researches will also be available. Throughout the celebration, a special Timed Research is going live which includes a chance to add Lapras and Snorlax to your rosters. Plus, players can also earn items like Star Pieces, Rare Candies, and Super Incubators.

And to top it off, a number of bonuses and boxes will be up for grabs too. Bonuses include 2x Hearts on adventuring with buddies, 2x Catch XP, and surprise encounters on taking snapshots. The shop will feature a free one-time box containing 10x Poké Balls and a Lure Module, while the purchasable Event Box will grant 15x Great Balls, 10x Ultra Balls, one Poffin, and two Lucky Eggs.

Trainers in Indonesia can now download Pokémon Go for free and set the language to Bahasa.