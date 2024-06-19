Pokemon Go is celebrating its eighth anniversary with loads of events

The much-awaited birthday party returns once more

Eighth-anniversary celebration between June 28th and July 3rd

Several Pokemon will be in party hats

Lots of quests and activities to participate in

One of the most anticipated events of the year is almost here and Niantic is gearing up to celebrate Pokémon Go’s eighth anniversary. Each year, the popular AR game hosts a massive birthday party with unmissable events and rewards for all trainers. This year will be no different, as you're invited to the celebration taking place between June 28th and July 3rd.

While all the trainers will be decking up for Pokémon Go’s eighth anniversary, the Pokémon won’t miss out either as Grimer and Muk will make their debuts in party hats. Of course, a lot of others will be seen this way too. Find yourself a Mystery Box and you just might encounter a Shiny Meltan.

A lot of quests will be available during the event, each providing a number of different rewards. The biggest of them all is the Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research story. This mission costs $5 to access but will offer you an irresistible encounter with Shiny Celebi. Besides that, you’ll gain increased durations for your Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, and Lucky Egg.

Complete some Timed and Field Research to gain resources such as XP, Stardust, as well as encounters with Pokémon including Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, and Mudkip. On top of that, there’s also a paid Timed Research costing another $2. Clear challenges like spinning eight PokéStops or evolving eight Pokémon to get your hands on a bunch of rewards.

For some more freebies, be sure to redeem this month’s Pokémon Go codes!

Finally, show off your style by dressing your avatars up in new costumes inspired by Pokémon such as Noctowl, Mankey, Oricorio, and more. There are also stickers waiting to be found at PokéStops and through gifts. You can learn everything about the event’s occurrences by checking out the official blog.

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.