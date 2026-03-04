Pokémon Champions is set to launch on iOS and Android later this year

It's all about battles

Pokémon Champions focuses entirely on competitive battles

Pokémon Home support allows transfers from other titles

Set to release later this year after a Switch launch in April

Competitive battling has always been at the heart of Pokémon, and Pokémon Champions takes that focus to the next level. After a long wait, we now know it’s launching on Nintendo Switch this April, with iOS and Android versions set to arrive in late 2026.

Rather than sending players on a journey across a new region, Champions strips things back to pure combat. You’ll find the classic single and double battle formats, as well as ranked ladders and private matches for those who want to settle scores with friends instead of jumping into the competitive queue.

Another interesting part is the Pokémon Home connection. All the Pokémon you’ve trained across other games can step straight into the arena here. Transfers from games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A will even unlock a few bonuses, including Mega Stones tied to Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja.

But it’s not just about transferring old favourites. Champions will also have their own training system, letting you adjust stats, teach new moves, change a Pokémon’s nature, and even modify abilities, though these features seem tied to an in-game currency. How much of a grind this will be, we’ll have to wait and see.

Crossplay between Switch and mobile platforms is on the cards, ensuring the competitive pool remains strong once the mobile versions launch. The Pokémon Company is clearly taking competitive play seriously, too, as Champions is already set to appear at the Pokémon World Championships 2026 as part of the Video Game Championships.

There are still some details to be revealed, but the idea of having a fully competitive Pokémon battle hub right in your pocket is an exciting one.

