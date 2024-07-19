Pochemeow tasks you with bankrupting your opponents across a minimalist strategy game

Do whatever it takes to win the trade war

Build your city and take down your enemies' economies

Lovely minimalist visuals

No ads or in-app purchases

In case you missed it, developer Ivan Yakovliev has officially launched Pochemeow on iOS and Android, challenging you to build your economic empire across a minimalist strategy game. In particular, you'll build your own city from scratch, but the catch is that others will build their own empires in neighbouring areas right alongside you. At the end of the day, it'll all boil down to whether or not you have what it takes to dominate the economy - no matter what the cost.

In Pochemeow, you can look forward to putting your tactical economic prowess to the test - and maybe even challenge your own morality along the way. In this cutthroat world of relentless competition, you can bankrupt your enemies, lobby for laws that tip the scales in your favour, and do whatever it takes to win the trade war.

There are more than 250 levels within the campaign, along with a Sandbox mode that you can tinker around with. There's a Calendar mode that switches things up every day, as well as a special mini-game you can dive into to take a quick breather.

The best part of it all is that you can do all these for a mere $2.99, with no disruptive ads or pesky in-app purchases that'll ruin a good time. If that sounds fab to you, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games as well to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Pochemeow on Google Play and the App Store. You can also join the community of followers on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.