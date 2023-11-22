Playdate adds a game where you play a hungry mimic treasure chest and more in latest catalogue update

November is filled to the brim with things to be thankful for as Playdate adds 9 new titles to the handheld gaming system. In particular, Panic is loading new games to the curated Catalog (on-device and web-based), including the cleverly titled "beverage pour simulator" Root Bear.

With the new additions to the Playdate fam, the gaming system has now reached more than a hundred games for players to choose from. "When we started Playdate, we were not even sure any other developers would be interested in making games for our handheld, hitting 100 titles on Catalog about a year after launch is heartening," says Greg Maletic, Head of Special Projects and Playdate at Panic.

Other new games include YOYOZO (where you can control a space yoyo) and Chew Chew Mimic (if you've ever played a fantasy RPG, this insatiable treasure chest should be familiar to you), where you lead unwitting warriors to their demise because you're a hungry mimic and your appetite knows no bounds. This concept feels incredibly fresh to me - I honestly wouldn't mind playing as a treasure chest preying on knights' greed and flaunting my demonic possessions.

There's also the atmospheric horror game titled Nightingale, and the "audio reactive visualizer" ljudbilden.

Does all that sound fab to you? If you're curious about the handheld device itself, Playdate is available for $199 from the official website. The package includes a USB-C to USB-A cable, and the games are available in the catalogue.