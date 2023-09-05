Play Together launches the 1st Kaia Film Festival with plenty of in-game events and freebies

HAEGIN has announced an exciting new update for Play Together, letting players experience a fun film festival within the social game on mobile. In particular, the 1st Kaia Film Festival lets you clear missions in order to complete a movie, along with plenty of login bonuses littered across the Gift Calendar on top of all the cinematic goodness.

In the latest update to Play Together, you can look forward to the "Spillburger's Screenplay" event, where you can lend the NPC "Spillburger" a hand in crafting his movie masterpiece. These movies (those that will bag the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at the "Kaia Film Festival" community event) will then be showcased at the Downtown Theater of Kaia Island.

Clearing special missions will reward you with "Movie Coins" that you can exchange for movie-themed goodies and even a movie director outfit at the Movie Week Shop. Of course, an update won't be complete without a bountiful check-in event - the "Movie Day Attendance" event will put the Movie Reel Hat and the Popcorn Backpack up for grabs among other rewards. The Gift Calendar will also run until September 25th for more freebies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Play Together on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.