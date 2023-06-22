Top 9 Plants vs Zombies-like games

Plants vs Zombies, to date, remains one of the most fun casual games you can play to kill time. But if you are looking for an alternative, our list of Plants vs Zombies like games will come in handy.

Plants vs Zombies caught the public’s attention back in 2009. It was super fun, with a tower defence strategy that unleashed a casual gaming experience that still satisfied lovers of strategy. If you have also enjoyed defending Dave's backyard by planting cool plants to defeat the swarm of deadly Zombies, then you should find something in this post that will reignite those memories.

Our list of games like Plants vs Zombies highlights the best choice right now and might be updated in the future if our team finds more worthwhile games. Some might be less popular, but we still think they’re worth recommending to you.