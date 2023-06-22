Top 9 Plants vs Zombies-like games
| Plants vs Zombies
Plants vs Zombies, to date, remains one of the most fun casual games you can play to kill time. But if you are looking for an alternative, our list of Plants vs Zombies like games will come in handy.
Plants vs Zombies caught the public’s attention back in 2009. It was super fun, with a tower defence strategy that unleashed a casual gaming experience that still satisfied lovers of strategy. If you have also enjoyed defending Dave's backyard by planting cool plants to defeat the swarm of deadly Zombies, then you should find something in this post that will reignite those memories.
Our list of games like Plants vs Zombies highlights the best choice right now and might be updated in the future if our team finds more worthwhile games. Some might be less popular, but we still think they’re worth recommending to you.
1
Tiny Defense 2
Tiny Defense 2 is, unsurprisingly, a sequel to Tiny Defense, which players received quite warmly. Developed by Picsoft Studio, the comparisons between Plants vs Zombies and this game are clear to see. Here you have the mission to help the Minirobots save their green planet from their enemies. These enemies, called The Machines, try to convert the green planet into a space resort.
It's a tower defence strategy where you get to play on five different lands, upgrade robots and towers before tactically placing them to the end of the upcoming threats. This cartoonish steampunk world game is available on the App Store. The challenging and furious levels make it worth giving a try!
2
The Creeps
Not so popular, but it gets a position on the list since it delivers similar gameplay mechanics as Plants vs Zombies. The Creeps! is a tower defence from Super Squawk Software. It lets you play with the towers, boomerangs, flashlights, toy blasters, and other defending pieces to guard against the upcoming creeps. It gets quite challenging as the creeps upgrade to unlock powerful abilities as your progress.
Save Johnny's bed from the group of creeps and get through all the levels to collect supreme badges. This free game can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.
3
Bloons TD 6
Bloons TD 6 is a popular premium strategy tower defence. Released in 2018 by Ninja Kiwi on multiple platforms, it features intense multiplayer gameplay where instead of plants, you have monkey towers and great heroes as a part of your defence from the bloons trying to invade your area. There are over 60+ maps to try, 100 meta upgrades, and a lot of content involving boss events, Odysseys, Contested territories, quests, and more. The customisation options are plentiful, and so, you will enjoy unlocking skins and cosmetic items for monkeys, bloons, animation, and music.
Though this is not entirely similar to the original Plants vs Zombies, this premium game has won millions of hearts. Try it by purchasing it from Google Play and the App Store.
4
Tower Madness 2
The Tower Madness 2 is somehow relatable to the Plant Vs. Zombies. It has 70 exciting maps, seven campaigns, nine powerful towers, and 16 different enemies, and runs on the latest alien weapon technology. You must gather effective weapons and strategically place your towers to stop alien enemies from entering your flock.
It's a simple yet engaging game with excellent graphics from Limbic Software. Try this out on Google Play and the App Store today.
5
Bloons TD Battles
This is the best choice if you want something like Plants vs Zombies for free. The Bloons are all heading towards your area, and you need to defend with everything you’ve got. It is a monkey vs monkey defence game where you can use trap items to inhibit the Bloons from going out from the map. There are more than twenty monkey towers, a customisation feature, fifty custom battle tracks, and several playing modes like Assault mode, defence mode, battle arenas, and card battles.
Bloons TD Battles is a must-try that’s available on Google Play and the App Store.
6
Fish Vs. Pirates
How about defending your territory underwater this time? Well, Fish Vs. Pirates serves this purpose by tasking you with protecting a mermaid from pirate piranhas. You can generate fish using oysters, place unique fish depending upon the situation, and fight off the cruel pirates across 50 challenging levels. Of all the entries on this list, this one is the most similar game to Plants vs Zombies.
Get ready to win all levels and reach the end to defeat the King Octopus in Fish Vs. Pirates. Download it today from the App Store.
7
The Battle Cats
You could describe our next as entry as a modern version of Plant Vs Zombies but with cats. The cats' army is everywhere, even in space. Not only must you protect your base from the baddies coming your way but you can also capture their base and claim it for yourself. In The Battle Cats, you can place a cat cannon, get powerful cats, or many more upgradable characters to fight for you.
There are engaging levels, and the characters evolve when reaching the highest level. Find out how by downloading the cute cats game from Google Play and the App Store.
8
Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense TD
Kingdom Rush Tower Defense is yet another popular and highly rated tower defence. Though you won't find it very similar to Plants vs Zombies you can see the similarities. As its name implies, you need to recruit heroes and upgrade towers to save your Kingdom from the hordes of enemies coming to take over your land. The various stages are set in forests, mountains, and wastelands, which broadens the gameplay mechanics by introducing different towers, unique enemies, and specializations based on the location.
We felt this was worth giving a shot. Kingdom Rush from Ironhide Games can be found on Google Play and the App Store.
9
Lumberwhack: Defend The Wild
Lumberwhack: Defend the Wild is a popular tower defence developed by Digital Exception. You will love the endless fun it offers over more than 380 challenging levels. If you are a true Plants vs Zombies fan, then you find a lot to love here. You must act quickly to defend your animals from the home-wrecking lumberjacks. The story revolves around the brave monkey, Koko Kornelius, who is determined to save his homeland.
You can call your animal friends for help, with each boasting special characteristics that can save you against various enemies. Be careful about who you call, as the enemies will differ each time. Customise, compete and enjoy this fantastic defence survival game on Google Play and the App Store for free.
With this, we come to the end of our collection of games like Plants vs Zombies. Before leaving, don't forget to take a peek at the best Roblox zombie games and the mobile games like Candy Crush.
Top 9 mobile games like Among Us