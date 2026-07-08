Phantom Tower is an upcoming hack-and-slash rougelike launching on iOS and Android soon

Releasing in a few days

Four elements combine into sixteen combat reactions

Eight classes tackle an ever-changing tower

Steam demo available ahead of the mobile launch

Four years Horien Studio has been building Phantom Tower and nobody's seen the top yet. Not even in trailers. That's a roguelike earning its premise, I suppose.

Eight classes, each tied to their own elemental affinity and combat feel, and you're climbing a tower that gets progressively more hostile the further up you go. Plenty of adventurers have tried. None have made it. You probably won't either, at least not for a while. But you keep going back.

Combat's where Phantom Tower starts doing its own thing. Four elements, Ignis, Aqua, Terra, and Venti, and you can swap them into your abilities mid-fight to trigger one of sixteen reactions. Freeze entire packs solid, spread Erode so enemies rot and pass it along to whatever's standing nearby when they drop, chain shockwaves across a room.

There's a lot going on with equipment as well. Over 200 pieces, 128 weapons across six types, and the Soulbinder system lets you permanently fix stats onto equipment and push individual ones all the way to level 99. Between that and the 47 Tower Blessings that reshape how runs play out, there's plenty to mess around with.

Artemis Descent sends arrows chasing the highest-HP enemy every time you dodge. Chain Quake bounces damage between targets. Stack enough of these together and runs start breaking in ways you probably weren't supposed to find.

There are two ways to play. Climb carries your progress floor by floor across runs, while Survival hands you a loadout, throws endless hordes at you, and wipes everything if you fall. Very different moods, both still built around climbing the tower.

Phantom Tower is coming to iOS and Android on July 13th. A demo's already live on Steam if you want a preview before the mobile launch.

If you're after more, our list of the best roguelikes on iOS is a good place to start.