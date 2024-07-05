Otherworld Three Kingdoms lets you collect and train legendary generals

Experience the end of the Han Dynasty and visit historic battlefields

Otherworld Three Kingdoms: Idle RPG is available now on mobile

Play as a girl who finds herself transported to the Three Kingdoms Era

Recruit and train legendary generals

Otherworld Three Kingdoms: Idle RPG has officially launched for Android and iOS devices. From mobile game developer SuperPlanet, the new game is the latest instalment in the Three Kingdoms franchise. In celebration of the title's release, you will receive legendary general Zhao Yun and 100 General Summon Tickets upon signing in for the first time.

Otherworld Three Kingdoms tells the tale of Ayoung Cho, a girl who is obsessed with the tale of the Three Kingdoms. She soon finds herself in the Three Kingdoms era during the end of the Han dynasty. As Ayoung, you'll encounter various legendary generals.

You’ll have the chance to recruit famed generals from the Three Kingdoms era and use them to create your perfect squad. Head to historical battlefields to train your generals and use their powerful abilities in intense, fast-paced battles to take down enemies.

You can also take advantage of synergy effects. Growth synergy is a synergy between you and your generals. Training your generals will cause various stats to overlap, which makes growth more efficient. Formation synergy, on the other hand, refers to special formation skills that some characters possess, which provide bonus effects when added to a party.

This new idle RPG also features multiple game modes. For instance, Tactics Match mode is a PvP siege mode in which you collect resources for growth. There will also be four daily dungeons for you to enjoy. Taotie's Nest tasks you with defeating Tao Tie using seven generals, while the Conqueror's Tomb pits you against an ancient general.

The main character devastates on the battlefield with powerful skills, while legendary generals like Zhao Yun, Lu Bu, and Guan Yu bring potent AoE skills into the mix. Otherworld Three Kingdoms: Idle RPG is available now via the App Store and Google Play. You can learn more about the game and all the latest updates by joining the game’s official Discord community.