Orna: The GPS RPG Monumental Update rebuilds Monuments with classline dungeons and faster pacing

The wandering monuments are now more focused

Monuments redesigned with smoother, combat-forward dungeon flow

Runs now tailored to Warrior, Mage, Thief, and pet classlines

New reward choices and Thronemakers raid cap off each climb

If you’ve spent any time wandering the world map in Orna: The GPS RPG, you’ll know Monuments were always a solid idea that sometimes dragged their feet. The Monumental Update (decent pun, I’d say), which has just landed, is essentially a full rebuild of that system, and it sounds like the downtime is finally getting trimmed.

Monuments have been reworked into a tighter, more combat-forward dungeon crawl. There are now fewer pauses, less filler between encounters, and a steadier flow from the first floor to the last. The focus now is on momentum. You move, you fight, you choose your reward, and you keep climbing.

The bigger shift is classline identity. For the first time, Monuments are tailored to your chosen path – Warrior, Mage, Thief, or pet-focused builds. Enemy compositions and pacing now focus on what your classline does best. A brute-force Warrior run won’t feel like a Mage crawl with different numbers slapped on. It’s a subtle change, but in practice it should make each climb feel more deliberate.

Rewards have also been rethought, giving you the decision-making power. At the end of every floor, you’ll choose from three chest options pulled from a broader pool. That means less blind luck and more steering your progression toward gear or materials that actually fit your build. Over a long climb, those micro-decisions start to matter.

To mark the overhaul, a limited-time Thronemakers Monument launches alongside the update. All of this concludes in a classline-specific raid encounter, turning the final stretch into something closer to a tailored boss trial than a generic capstone fight.

Think you're ready for faster floors, cleaner pacing, and encounters that feel built for your class instead of against it? Then Orna’s Monumental update is now available.

