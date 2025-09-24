One Piece Bounty Rush rolls out balance updates and free scouts in its latest update

200 million downloads strong

Balance adjustments coming for Seraphim S-Hawk and Seraphim S-Shark

Free weekly 10x Special Scout and Silver Campaign #2 now live

Battle & Bond offline event set for November in Los Angeles

One Piece Bounty Rush is still riding high after celebrating its 6th anniversary earlier this year, and the updates aren’t slowing down. With over 200 million downloads worldwide, the arena brawler is rolling out new balance adjustments, anniversary campaigns, and a special event that takes the action offline.

Character balancing remains a major focus in One Piece Bounty Rush, especially for Extreme Legendary fighters. The upcoming update will target Seraphim S-Hawk and Seraphim S-Shark, with more tweaks planned over time to keep both Extreme and Legendary characters viable.

The developers stressed that these adjustments will happen irregularly, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for future changes that could shake up team compositions. So, if you're looking to build the best squad with these upcoming changes, be sure to check out our One Piece Bounty Rush tier list!

Beyond gameplay balance, the studio is celebrating milestones with plenty of rewards. A free weekly 10x Special Scout is live, letting you expand your roster without dipping into resources. The ongoing 2025 Silver Campaign #2 further gives you the chance to exchange items for character fragments, with discounts available in the Battle Point Exchange Special Sale.

Meanwhile, community events continue to be a big part of Bounty Rush. Following a successful offline tournament in Japan, the team is now preparing for Battle & Bond, an event taking place this November in Los Angeles. If that tier list isn’t enough, here’s a list of One Piece Bounty Rush cheats and tips for all the characters!

