Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary: Showering alligators and jogging through temples
And a personal shout out to Death Rally
Hello! And welcome back to our Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary celebrations. If you haven’t been following along – slight shame upon you – we've been looking back at what was happening in each year of the site's existence. We're up to 2011 now, a year that felt like it'd play a significant role in my life because I went to university. In reality, it wasn't the life-changing experience it's often perceived to be, but I suppose an introvert's uni days are always going to be a little different from the usual. I did go to some great gigs, though. Thank you, student loan.
My next step in the education ladder aside, 2011 sticks in many Brits' minds because it saw Prince William and Catherine Middleton get married. I'm not a royalist, and I don't know many either, but a big fancy wedding seems to get my fellow country folk excited regardless of who's involved.
In film, Michael Bay wasn't quite done with lorries that turn into humanoid robots yet, as Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon performed well at the box office. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was climbing a tall building (I assume, anyway) in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Never forget the hyphen! And Vin Diesel was reminding everyone of the importance of family while speeding about in Fast Five.
Frankly, it wasn't a great year for film. At least not in terms of what was popular. Music was far better, with the excellent 21, +, and Born This Way coming from Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Lady Gaga, respectively. I'm generally not a pop music person, but those albums are undeniable. Other good stuff included Rise Against's Endgame, The Boxer Rebellion's The Cold Still, and Machine Head's Unto the Locust.
It was a big year in gaming, too, with Skyrim being the obvious shout-out. As I've mentioned a few times, it does nothing for me. Although I'd be a fool to deny its popularity. Elsewhere, 2011 saw the Gears of War trilogy come to a close with the Locust threat completely wiped out, never to return. Wait, what? They did. Oh, boy. Anyway, we also got the sublime Rayman Origins, a platformer I enjoyed so much I dedicated myself to getting every single achievement.
But what about mobile games? That's what we're all about, after all. Well, we were still in the days when developers tried to make interesting use of the touchscreen to its fullest potential. That's a trend that's drifted to the background in recent years, largely because most people are now more comfortable with the idea of virtual joysticks and buttons. I miss a good slingshot mechanic, though. Anyway, there are plenty of names you'll recognise from 2011!