Off the AppStore: Too close to home with Pay Your Bills Simulator (and cry)

Pay your bills or DIE...eventually

The bills appear as fast as you can pay them off

Defy fate to tap yourself out of debt, if that's even possible

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative App Stores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

If you aren't paying your bills right now, then what are you doing? The longer you wait, the more bills will continue to pile up. This is the perpetual nightmare cycle that almost every one of us on the planet is trapped in, and those who aren't have used their special powers to escape the cycle at no small cost.

It feels like that every time you pay a bill, there's another just waiting to jump out and scare you as part of the worst surprise party ever. Now, you can experience this terror for yourself thanks to Bite's Drop and their Pay Your Bills Simulator (and cry).

Look at you, you're a working human, isn't that nice? Now you don't have to worry about being eaten by animals in the wild…for the most part. You only have to worry about life, survival, and obligation eating away at your financial being. There are official bills, such as credit card payments, medical bills, and the like. But here's the thing: Anything can be a bill if you genuinely believe in it (why you want that is beyond me, but hey, you do you). Now everything you've bought is starting to pile up in front of you, and only you can clear them away by paying.

And as if having to pay bills in the first place isn't bad enough, most, if not all, of them have a time limit; otherwise, consequences will happen. It's unclear what these consequences are, but they're scary nonetheless.

You need to settle the bills with all your hard-earned cash to remove them from your documents, either permanently or temporarily. As your bills are paid and that number decreases, your debt amount also decreases, which is good to see. With all of that debt going away, you may finally have a credit score in the green range of those financial dials. Just remember that you only have one minute to get as much paid as possible before the COLLECTORS come to do what they were trained to do…which is collect.

Pay Your Bills Simulator (and cry) is a 2D pixel-art example of the daily struggle that the majority of us can relate to, and it's endless in the worst of ways. This is a tap-based test of speed and perseverance that is dark and humorous, but then back to being dark. Sometimes this is the kind of thing we need to help us cope, paid in full.

Pay Your Bills Simulator (and cry) is available to download and play on its itch.io page!