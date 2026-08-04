Off the AppStore: Unblock to freedom in Capsule Lock

Take your hand off the caps lock and put it on a lost capsule

Guide the capsule as you slide and push all sorts of blocks to clear a path

Solve puzzles as the seasons change, and the challenge grows

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Why do we have puzzles? Well, they are one of the last bastions against the growing tide of bite-sized internet content that erodes our mental capacity on a minute-by-minute basis. That's why we need long-form experiences like reading and puzzles so we can prove to ourselves that we can stay focused for longer than it takes you to read this sentence. Some of the earliest and most successful apps were just a series of puzzles, and they remain a staple in both indie and AAA titles. Bandrax Gaming is going back to those basics with Capsule Lock to work out our brains.

We find ourselves in a simple and quiet world of polygons, smooth surfaces, and hard edges. Even though it appears digital and artificial, it is still very much connected to nature. This realm experiences all four seasons, changing how the shapes arrange themselves and what they may have to deal with as the climate gets more (or less) intense. However, our hero happens to be a capsule that has found itself in an unfortunate position. It's trapped among a series of blocks that have made themselves quite comfortable. Still, there's hope in the form of you and your fingers to help that capsule reach that tantalising red orb.

Yep, you have the power to slide those pesky blocker blocks out of the way and then drag the capsule from one place to the other. Depending on the rules of each puzzle, sometimes you'll move multiple blocks at once or just individual ones. As long as there's space to move, the capsule can change position as you adjust the blocks. There are also the seasons to consider, which will unlock as you spend more time solving the puzzles and seeing how the environment can change. After all, the world doesn't stop moving, and neither should those blocks.

Capsule Lock is a 3D isometric puzzle game about sliding blocks around so that you can guide a capsule to a red orb. It's a fast, solid puzzle challenge with calming visuals to help you relax as you ponder. There's still room for it to become more in-depth and detailed (maybe reaching the level of Thomas Was Alone), but for now it works just fine. It's a challenge that asks you to capsule lock in… oh, I get it now.

Capsule Lock is available to download and play from its itch.io page!