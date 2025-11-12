Off the AppStore: Another kind of dashing in Goober Dash

Time to be a dashing Goober in multiple ways

Platform your way through a variety of obstacle course races

Play online with Goobers from all over the world

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Thanks to certain global events, we were all craving some form of human interaction, even if it was just through online competitions or communities. It was due to such circumstances that titles like Animal Crossing, Among Us, and Fall Guys experienced a surge in popularity and now remain popular.

However, we still crave online engagement, whether it's with friends or strangers, through the exciting world of digital challenges and similar activities. We have a plethora of options when going mobile, and thanks to Winterpixel, we have another one in the form of Goober Dash, so get your best Goober shoes on.

Since the real world has not presented any physical contests that appeal to you (or that you aren't built for), you have decided to become a Goober. By doing so, you now meet the minimum requirements to enter Goober Dash. This is a chaotic and cutthroat competition where only the best and most athletic Goobers will make it to the end and take the crown…or possibly a trophy of some kind.

Even though Goobers are kind of goofy, they have all the skills and powers to dash across the ground or through the air, double-jump, and wall-jump. You've just got to utilise all their skills to dominate.

Of course, just because things look colourful and silly, you can't let your guard down. The Goobers all came to win, and they're winning by bumping and pushing each other to take the top spot.

And that's just the competitors; you also have to worry about the courses. There are gaps in the ground, spikes everywhere, and booster auras that can send you flying everywhere. Just make sure to stay focused and don't let any of your opponents or the sudden change in course structure throw you off your game. Anything is possible, even for a Goober.

Goober Dash is a 2D online multiplayer competition about Goobers of various colours and costumes racing through dangerous and wacky courses to win it all. You'll need to rely on your fast-paced platforming skills to stay in the race because if you fall behind, you'll have a massive struggle trying to dash back to the front. Of course, where's the fun in racing without a few "come from behind victory" opportunities? Go on, you Goober!

Goober Dash is available to play and download from its itch.io page!