Off the AppStore: Rise above the Average Routine!

Welcome to a chibi school, where you must explore and fight your way through

Meet and gather all sorts of students to master their skills and join your study group

Explore the school grounds, looking for secrets and challenges

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative App Stores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Sometimes we crave the mundane because it's easier to process than the chaotic reality we're forced to consume daily. If we can establish some kind of routine, it can provide a sense of safety, security, and, dare I say, comfort. I believe this is why so many of us rewatch the same shows, reread the same books, and replay the same games, especially those designed to go on forever. But guess what? School is one thing that isn't meant to last forever, and it is arguably the most structured and routine period of our lives. Well, ColorlessWing Studio is trying to turn it on its head with Average Routine.

You find yourself in the shoes of a chibi manga-style student in a school on a day like any other day. However, most of your day is spent battling your fellow students. Each one of your classmates has pursued a subject or passion that is special to them, and it has imbued them with specific abilities. Of course, each of these abilities falls under one of the several existing elements which must be taken into account when you're getting a study group together. Sometimes an artist is just what you need to beat a bookworm (or perhaps vice versa).

So yes, you'll be spending your routine, on average, fighting with other student groups to prove who is the most dedicated and the most studious. But that's not all there is to the school life, because, well, there's the school itself. You must explore the school grounds to befriend and recruit other students to your group so that you can draw on their different skills for some of the tougher battles ahead, maybe against older students. The more you study, fight, and explore, the more prepared you'll be for your future tests.

Average Routine is a 2D turn-based JRPG that is anything but average, as all the students are expected to challenge each other. You got a huge cast of colourful, diverse characters with different styles and abilities to help you be the best you can be. The battling is balanced with the world exploration and the promise of meeting new students who can join you for future battles. Just remember to study, work hard, and stick to your routine.

Average Routine is available to download and play from its itch.io page!