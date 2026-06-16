Off the AppStore: Cultivate peace in Cultivator's Chronicles - Idle Wuxia

Enter the Wuxia genre to become a traveller, warrior, seeker of enlightenment, or more

Earn Qi passively or actively boost it with tapping, quests, hunting, fighting, and exploring

There is no failure, and you can always get stronger

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

The world is moving far too fast, and most of us feel we can't keep up; if we don't try, we'll get left behind in the dust. However, since we spend so much time trying to keep up with the pace of the world and the people around us, we often forget to stop and appreciate what's already around us. Yes, there's plenty of strength to be gained through progress and advancement, but you can argue that the greatest strength can be found within ourselves, and it takes patience to gather and harness it. This is what Wuxia Comp wants to teach us with Cultivator's Chronicles - Idle Wuxia.

For those who don't know, Wuxia is a genre of Chinese fiction that focuses on stories about adventurers and travellers on journeys, usually to learn or discover something. You will be playing one of these characters, making them as you see fit. You'll choose what path to follow, your stats, and the bonuses you'll gain from following your selected path and placing yourself beneath certain signs. No matter where your journey might take you, you'll always be able to come back to yourself and harness energy, also known as Qi, so that you break through and reach a new level of strength.

Of course, there's a whole world out there for you as an adventurer and as a person. You've got merchants and artisans looking to sell you goods and improve your equipment, while other people will be offering you rewards for whatever quests you decide to undertake. You can improve your strength by grinding against different monsters and villains or by seeking to hunt some of the toughest and most elusive foes. When you're not tapping and idling, gathering Qi, you'll encounter different events and situations that will have you make decisions, using your inherent abilities to try and get a more favourable outcome. You may fail sometimes, but that's why you keep on training.

Cultivator's Chronicles - Idle Wuxia is a 2D idle RPG about being a Wuxia character walking down whatever path you set them on. You're always making progress in some way with plenty of activities and actions to incentivise you to put in some extra effort. If you do, you'll see how it can pay off in terms of strength or riches. If you get a sword, maybe you'll get to swing it and hear it make that "wuxia" sound.

Cultivator's Chronicles - Idle Wuxia is available to download and play from its itch.io page!